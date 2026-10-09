Awarapan 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi-starrer action thriller

Headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. The romantic action thriller, which also featured Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, and Suvinder Vicky, earned Rs 150 crore net in India and grossed Rs 213 crore worldwide.

Emraan Hashmi returned as Shivam Pandit in the 2026 romantic action thriller film Awarapan 2, nearly two decades after the original film released in 2007. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli in pivotal roles. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 went on to become a blockbuster as it earned Rs 150 crore net in India and grossed Rs 213 crore worldwide against its reported budget of Rs 40-50 crore.

Awarapan 2 OTT release details

The Emraan Hashmi-led Awarapan 2 began streaming on the OTT giant Prime Video from October 9. Sharing the announcement video, the streaming platform wrote on its social media handles, "Toh phir aao ek baar phir Shivam Pandit se milne. Awarapan 2 On Prime, Watch Now."

What is Awarapan 2 about?

The sequel follows Shivam Pandit as he struggles with grief and guilt over his past. Having distanced himself from the criminal underworld, Shivam lives in solitude in a remote Rajasthan village, finding little purpose in life. An unexpected bond, however, gives him a reason to hope for a different future. But his attempt to leave his troubled past behind is short-lived when he gets drawn into a cartel war in Bangkok. Caught amid violence, betrayal and the possibility of finding love again, Shivam must protect those who have come to matter to him. As his past catches up with him, he faces a difficult choice about what he is willing to fight for and whether he can escape the life he once left behind.

How much did the original Awarapan earn?

Released in 2007, the original Awarapan featured Emraan Hashmi alongside Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film underperformed theatrically, earning just Rs 7.50 crore net in India and Rs 12 crore in its lifetime worldwide theatrical run. However, it went on to acquire cult status over the years, with its music playing a major role in its enduring popularity. Songs such as Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao became fan favourites and were also recreated for Awarapan 2.

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