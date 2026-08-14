Awarapan 2 Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Reignites the Shivam Pandit Magic

Director - Nitin Kakkar

Cast – Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi

Duration – 140 Minutes

Rating – 4

Sequels without special effects or aliens or investigative plot are a tricky business, when it comes to Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan franchise, no doesn’t requires fancy stuff, but the magic remains the same. Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit makes a comeback after 19 years, and he is just as charming and enigmatic, if not more as the first part. The cult following of this franchise are in for a treat, the film is not just revival, it’s a whole new gift box of stellar performances, superb music, and a brand new storyline but the soul is still intact.

A lot has changed for Shivam, his gun-slinging wild days are over but his emotional wound remains the same. The film opens with Shivam at Aaliyah's grave, contemplating the life he has lived. His next encounter there changes the direction of his life when he discovers an abandoned baby girl.He takes the child to an orphanage and begins looking after her financially. He names her Aaliyah, carrying the memory of the woman he loved into another chapter of his life. When a couple comes forward to adopt her, Shivam initially accepts the decision despite the girl's resistance. He believes she needs a family and that he cannot give her the life she deserves. That decision becomes his greatest regret when he learns that the couple are connected to an international child-trafficking organisation. Interpol comes looking for Shivam because they want him to help dismantle the syndicate. He refuses until he learns that Aaliyah has been kidnapped. There is no longer any possibility of staying away from the underworld. Shivam has to go back in.

Nitin Kakkar directs the film as a much larger thriller than the original, while Bilal Siddiqui's writing gives Shivam a new emotional reason to enter the fight. The first film's strength came from its intimacy; the sequel has a broader canvas. Child trafficking, organised crime, drug deals and revenge give the narrative a more international scope, while the action is considerably bigger. That makes Awarapan 2 more commercial, but it also means that some of the rawness of the first film has been replaced by a more familiar thriller structure. The important thing is that the sequel doesn't lose the idea of redemption. Shivam may be fighting criminals again, but his real conflict is still with the man he used to be.

Hashmi understands that better than anyone. His return is not played as a celebration every time he walks into a scene. Instead, there is a certain heaviness to him. Shivam has already seen what his old life cost him. He doesn't enjoy returning to it. He simply knows how to survive in it. That gives the action scenes an emotional undercurrent. When he is pushed into violence, it feels like a man reopening an old wound. Hashmi's intensity remains intact, and his chemistry with the Vishesh Films world feels natural because this is a space in which he has always been particularly effective. Emraan Hashmi and the Bhatt/Vishesh Films combination remain a formidable creative force here.

The supporting characters add more than decoration. Disha Patani's Zara is caught in a situation created by her own family, making her an unintentional victim of the criminal world. Her brother Zorawar, played by Puran Gabbi, is a gangster involved in the drug trade. Gabbi is particularly effective and deserves to be called out as a discovery. He brings enough unpredictability to make Zorawar more than just another gangster in the background. Patani gets the emotional space to make Zara vulnerable without reducing her to a conventional romantic character. Shabana Azmi's Nafisa is the person behind the trafficking network, and her experience gives the character the authority required to stand opposite Shivam. Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, Atul Kumar as Samarth and Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar further expand the world.

The music is another place where the sequel understands what made the original special. Mithoon, Amaal Mallik and Jeet Gannguli contribute to the soundtrack, with Sayeed Quadri and Rashmi Virag handling the lyrics. The return of "Tera Mera Rishta" and "Toh Phir Aao" in Mithoon's reimagined versions will obviously appeal to fans, but the new material has its own place in the story. "Yeh Awarapan", sung by Arijit Singh, carries the emotional signature audiences expect from this franchise. More importantly, the songs are not simply inserted because the film needs a soundtrack. They are integral to the narrative. The mood, memories and emotional transitions often depend on the music. This is also why the songs should be experienced in a theatre. The sound and scale make a noticeable difference, turning the music into part of the big-screen audio-visual experience rather than something playing underneath the story.

There is also a larger story behind the film itself. Vishesh Bhatt, who was the co-producer of Awarapan, returns as the writer and producer of Awarapan 2 and has been central to the vision of turning the property into a franchise. That vision is visible throughout the sequel. This is not an attempt to freeze Awarapan in 2007. The story has progressed to 2026 and the filmmaking has progressed with it. Kakkar, Siddiqui and the rest of the creative team have followed Bhatt's larger direction while retaining the identity associated with Vishesh Films. Even the marketing campaign becomes more interesting after watching the movie, because some of the story's surprises are better discovered in the theatre. The campaign creates curiosity, but the film itself has enough going on to justify that curiosity.

Awarapan 2 ultimately works as a sequel because it knows the difference between repeating a character and continuing a character's story. Shivam Pandit is still haunted, still angry and still searching for some form of peace, but he is no longer the same man audiences met in 2007. The film is bigger and louder than its predecessor, and occasionally more conventional, but it has enough emotional weight to keep the franchise grounded. Emraan Hashmi remains its biggest asset, Disha Patani gets a stronger dramatic role, Puran Gabbi makes an impression, Shabana Azmi adds authority and the music remains deeply connected to the storytelling. Vishesh Bhatt's franchise vision gives the whole exercise a clear purpose. It isn't the Awarapan of 2007, nor should it be. It is Shivam Pandit's next chapter.