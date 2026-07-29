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Awarapan 2: Makers tease new version of Tera Mera Rishta with Emraan Hashmi's gritty look, fans say 'we miss Mustafa Zahid'

Penned by the original lyricist Sayeed Quadri, the new version of Tera Mera Rishta is recreated by Mithoon and crooned by Subodhh Sharma. Awarapan 2 is headlined by Emraan Hashmi and will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 on August 14.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Awarapan 2: Makers tease new version of Tera Mera Rishta with Emraan Hashmi's gritty look, fans say 'we miss Mustafa Zahid'
Emraan Hashmi new look from Awarapan 2
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On Wednesday, the makers of Awarapan 2 unveiled a new motion poster featuring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, offering fans their first glimpse of the new version of Tera Mera Rishta. Penned by the original lyricist Sayeed Quadri, the new version is recreated by Mithoon, bringing his trademark emotional depth to the composition. Vocals are by Subodhh Sharma, who delivers his third song for Awarapan 2, further cementing his place as the voice of Shivam Pandit in the film.

Sharing the teaser of the new version, the makers wrote, "Iss Rishte ko kisi Introduction ki zaroorat nahi. Tera Mera Rishta Puraana - Coming Soon." However, the comments section was filled with fans missing the Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid, who sang the original song in the 2007 film. One of them wrote, "There can be no Tera Mera Rishta Puraana 2.0 and Toh Phir Aao 2.0 without Mustafa Zahid", while another added, "Mustafa Zahid’s voice in this song is pure magic. No one can touch the emotion and pain he delivered in the original." "If Awarapan is a cult classic, Mustafa Zahid is an equal contributor as Emraan Hashmi," read another comment. Another fan shared, "Taking out Mustafa Zahid from Awarapan 2 is like taking out the soul from a body."

Awarapan 2 cast and release date

Meanwhile, apart from Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 on Independence Day 2026

The Emraan Hashmi-led Awarapan 2 will clash at the box office with Batwara 1947 in the Independence Day 2026 weekend. The Partition-based drama is headlined by Sunny Deol, produced by Aamir Khan, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. It is based on Asghar Wajahat's famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

READ | Ramayana: Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic to finally release on this date after multiple leaks

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