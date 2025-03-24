Now 18 years after Awarapan first captivated audiences, Emraan Hashmi is set to revisit the world he helped create, announcing a highly anticipated Awarapan 2 on the occasion of his 46th birthday.

Emraan Hashmi's 2007 cinematic endeavour, Awarapan, is considered as one of the actor's most iconic and enduring performances to date. Despite garnering widespread critical acclaim, the film, which drew inspiration from the South Korean thriller A Bittersweet Life, initially struggled to resonate with audiences, however, as the years passed, Awarapan gradually cultivated a devoted cult following that revered the film's masterful blend of gripping narrative, memorable performances, movie’s soundtrack and pulse-pounding action sequences.

Now, 18 years after Awarapan first captivated audiences, Emraan Hashmi is set to revisit the world he helped create, announcing a highly anticipated Awarapan 2 on the occasion of his 46th birthday. This exciting development is poised to send shockwaves of excitement throughout the film fraternity and among fans, who have long clamoured for a follow-up to the 2007 original.

“Aap logon ke liye ek gift hai social media par. Wo aap maang rahe the pichhle 18 saalon se. c Aap sabhi ke posts humesha padhta hu main. This is for you guys (I have a gift for you all on social media. You have been asking for it for the past 18 years. It’s a bit late, but I always read all your posts)," said Emraan Hashmi as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday with fans and media, following the exciting announcement on his social media.



Sharing a promo from his hit 2007 film, Emraan wrote on Instagram, "Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026 (sic)." Reacting the post, a user wrote, “ro casually dropped a banger on his birthday.” A second user commented, “Please carry the legacy and don't ruin it.” A third user reacted, “Vintage Emraan Hashmi Is Back.”



Awarapan 2 releases in theatres on April 3, 2026. It will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The original film was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. It featured Emraan as Shivam, a brooding hitman working for a ruthless gangster. As he grapples with his dark past and newfound emotions, he embarks on a dangerous journey of redemption. Besides him, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Mrinalini Sharma and Shriya Sharma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Awarapan 2 have been kept in wraps, only the announcement has been made.