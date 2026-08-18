Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi film sees huge 64% drop on first Monday, nears Rs 100 crore

Awarapan 2 remained steady on its first Monday. The sequel has earned Rs 91 crore net in India and grossed Rs 130 crore worldwide in its first four days. Emraan Hashmi has defeated Sunny Deol at the box office as Batwara 1947 continues to struggle and has only collected Rs 28 crore till now.

Nineteen years after Awarapan in 2007, the sequel Awarapan 2 hit theatres on August 14 in the Independenday Day weekend, with Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, also features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, and Vijayant Kohli in pivotal roles. Despite mixed reviews for the film, the romantic action thriller took a massive opening at the box office and earned Rs 22 crore net in India. In its opening weekend, the sequel maintained its momentum and collected Rs 81.75 crore in India and grossed Rs 117.40 crore worldwide.

Awarapan 2 dominates the box office

On its first Monday, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer remained steady at the box office with earnings of Rs 9.25 crore net in India, but this also meant that the film saw a 64% drop in its collections with respect to its Sunday figures of Rs 26 crore. The sequel has thus far collected Rs 91 crore net and Rs 109.20 crore gross in India. Awarapan 2 earned Rs 2.50 crore from overseas on its day 4, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 21.80 crore, and its worldwide gross collections to Rs 130.82 crore

How much did the OG Awarapan earn?

Released in 2007, Awarapan starred Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film bombed at the box office as it just earned just Rs 7.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 12 crore in its lifetime theatrical run. Over the years, Awarapan gained cult status, largely due to its two famous tracks Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao, which have been recreated in the sequel Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 conquers Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 clashed at the box office with Batwara 1947 on August 14. Headlined by Sunny Deol and produced by Aamir Khan, the Partition-based drama is struggling at the ticket windows with its net domestic earnings of Rs 28.50 crore and gross global collections Rs 40.20 crore in its first four days. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Kanikka Kapur, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

READ | Batwara 1947 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs 2 crore