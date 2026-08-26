Awarapan 2 box office collection day 12: Emraan Hashmi film is a blockbuster, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Awarapan 2 continues its blockbuster run despite mixed reviews. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer has now grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide and has become the fifth Hindi film of the year to reach this milestone after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Dhamaal 4.

Nineteen years after Emraan Hashmi first brought Shiv Pandit to life, Awarapan 2 has revived the fan-favourite character on the big screen. Released on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, the Nitin Kakkar directorial has struck a chord with audiences despite receiving mixed reviews. The romantic action thriller also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli in pivotal roles. With its steady theatrical run, the sequel has already become Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing solo film, and one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Awarapan 2 continued its impressive run at the box office on day 12, earning Rs 3.75 crore net in India. The film’s total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 142.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 170.15 crore. The sequel added another Rs 0.50 crore from overseas markets on its twelfth day, taking its overseas gross to Rs 31.30 crore. With these earnings, Awarapan 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone worldwide, minting Rs 201.45 crore globally. The film has become the fifth Hindi film of the year to amass Rs 200 crore worldwide after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Dhamaal 4. The box office figures are based on data from entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

How much did the original Awarapan earn?

Released in 2007, the original Awarapan featured Emraan Hashmi alongside Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film underperformed theatrically, earning just Rs 7.50 crore net in India and Rs 12 crore in its lifetime worldwide theatrical run. However, it went on to acquire cult status over the years, with its music playing a major role in its enduring popularity. Songs such as Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao became fan favourites and have been recreated for Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office

Awarapan 2 released alongside Batwara 1947 on August 14 and has emerged as the clear winner of the box office clash. While the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, Sunny Deol-led Batwara 1947 is struggling to even earn Rs 50 crore in India. The Partition drama, backed by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has earned Rs 37.70 crore net in India and Rs 53.77 crore worldwide in its first eight days. The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

READ | Toxic box office prediction day 1: Yash film eyes Rs 100 crore opening, advance booking nears Rs 50 crore