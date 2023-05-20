Search icon
'Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi': Hrithik Roshan sends quirky birthday wish to War 2 co-star Jr NTR

As Jr NTR turned 30, Hrithik Roshan shared a quirky wish for his War 2 co-star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Stills of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan

As Jr NTR turned 40, Hrithik Roshan wished the RRR actor with a quirky message. On May 20, Hrithik Roshan tweeted a special message for Tarak and stated that he is waiting for him on 'yudhbhoomi.' The actors will come together for the highly-anticipated War 2, and Roshan smartly pumped up the buzz for the upcoming actioner. 

On Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (Happy birthday my friend)." 

Here's the post

Back in April, War 2 was officially announced with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR as the main lead and Ayan Mukerji as the director. The film analyst Tarah Adarsh took to Instagram and shared this news. He wrote, "IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse." 

Netizens reacted to the news, and one of them wrote, "Bollywood needs south stars but south industry don't need Bollywood stars... Just how fast night changes Bollywood ek time pe achi family rom-com, achi family comedy banaya karta tha tab top pe tha. (there was a time when Bollywood used to make good films and it was on the top). The second one said, "This is going to break records of Pathaan(Not Hindi but overall) because this is going to Smash records in South India."  The third one said, "Just change the director Sidharth Anand/Kabir Khan/ali abbas zafar." The first part of War, released in 2019 was directed by Siddharth Anand, and it was the biggest blockbuster of the year. 

Before War 2, Jr NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Devsara. The Telugu film will also mark regional debut of Janhvi Kapoor

