Avneet Kaur recalled an ugly memory related to Holi, and how she hit a boy with a bat for misbehaving with her.

Actress Avneet Kaur opened up about a dark incident of her childhood when she faced misbehaviour from a boy. While speaking to Hautterfly, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress was asked to share her bad experience during Holi, and she recalled a shocking incident when she hit a guy with a bat after he threw a water balloon on her backside.

Kaur said, "During Holi, I had asked one boy to not hit me but he threw a water balloon on my bum. I thought, 'Bete, tu toh gaya. Pehle toh tune dekha nahi ki kitni khatarnak ladki hoon.' Maine pakda bat, pakad pakad ke dho diya. (I thought 'You are now gone. You have not seen how dangerous I am.' I took the bat and hit him)."

Avneet further said that after hitting him with the bat, his mom came to her mother to complain about her. She further recalled, "Fir uss ladke ki mummy aayi thi mere mummy ke paas, 'Aapki ladki ne mere ladke ko dho diya.' Mummy ne bola, 'Kyuki usne dhone wala kaam kiya. Aur kya kare? (His mother came to my mother and said 'Your daughter has hit my son.' My mother told her 'Because he has misbehaved. What else to do?)."

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress further recalled being mocked in school for her popular soap ad video. Avneet shared that classmates would mock her by saying, "Aye, Bunty, tera sabun...," whenever she walked through the school corridors. This was 'traumatizing' for her, leading her to avoid social interactions. Kaur explained, "People assumed I had an attitude because I was a star. Mein hu hi aise, par logon ko kaun batayega." On the work front, Avneet Kaur will be seen next in Love in Vietnam and the Hollywood film, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: Part Two.