Here's how Avneet Kaur reacted to rumours of undergoing plastic surgery.

Avneet Kaur started her career as a child artiste and has now become one of the most attractive actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She often makes headlines for her transformation over the years and there had been rumours recently that she had undergone plastic surgery. In her latest interview, Avneet has addressed these rumours.

Talking to Hauterrfly, Avneet talked about going through puberty as she said, "I feel like I’ve grown up in front of the camera. Sometimes, I still feel so weird when people say, ‘Oh, she’s had so much done to her face,’ or ‘She’s changed so much,’ or ‘She looks completely different.’ Well, when you saw me, I was 7 or 8 years old, literally a little kid. There’s a huge difference between then and now. Now I’m 23, so of course there’s bound to be a difference. You hit puberty, your features change, and you grow up."

The actress then denied the rumours of undergoing plastic surgery as she further added, "I don’t get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin. I do everything to tighten my skin. I haven’t done anything to change my features, like getting a different nose. Nothing like that has happened to me. I have decent features."

Avneet Kaur first gained limelight at the age of 8 years when she participated in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters in 2010. She then starred in multiple TV shows such as Meri Maa, Chandra Nandini, and Hamari Sister Didi among others. The 23-year-old actress had also acted in several films such as Mardaani, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.