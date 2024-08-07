Twitter
'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'

A small jewellery brand called out Avneet Kaur for not giving them credit for the jewellery she sourced during her recent Europe vacation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'
Avneet Kaur
Actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur has been accused of fraud by a small jewellery brand after the actress failed to give credit to the jewellery she sourced on her social media. The jewellery brand Rang by Akanksha Negi, took this incident to their Instagram, and dropped a carousel post, with chat screenshots. Calling it the 'worst experience to date', the brand blamed the actress for breaching the verbal contract. 

As per the jewellery brand, Avneet wore several pieces of their jewellery on her month-long Europe trip, and it was decided that she would give credit to the brand. However, despite multiple promises, Avneet failed to credit the brand in any of her posts featuring the jewellery.

In the post, the brand wrote, "There was a verbal commitment with her stylist: in exchange for wearing our pieces during her travels, Avneet agreed to tag RANG in her social media posts. Despite wearing RANG alongside high-end brands like Dior and Vivienne Westwood, she only tagged these luxury brands in her posts, misrepresenting them as the sole source of her accessories." After the brand's PR reached out to her stylist, Avneet agreed to pay them for jewellery. When the actress received the invoice from the brand, she 'refused' to pay, calling it a collab. 

Sharing this experience, the brand shared the story with the caption, "It took me a few days to decide whether to share this incident on social media, but I realized I can’t stay silent when it’s important to take a stand. As small brand owners, we pour our hearts into every piece and care deeply about our customers, the stylists we work with, and the celebrities who wear our jewellery." 

Soon the post went viral on Reddit, and several netizens commented on the brand's post as well. "This sounds terrible! Glad you stood up for it. Also, very well worded and expressed," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Sad to see this happening to small brands, constantly. Credit where credit's due, how hard is it to understand that for celebrities, I fail to understand it." An internet user wrote, "Trashy behaviour from a low-life influencer @avneetkaur_13." Till now, Avneet Kaur has not issued any statement in her defence. On the work front, Avneet was last seen in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

Read: Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
