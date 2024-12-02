In an exclusive interview with DNA, Avinash Tiwary shared that he felt vindicated after Laila Majnu became a success upon its re-release this year.

After making his Bollywood debut in the heartwarming Tu Hai Mera Sunday in 2017, Avinash Tiwary's next release was Laila Majnu in 2018. The film didn't work at the box office but when more and more people saw it after its streaming release on ZEE5, the film started becoming popular and gradually attained a cult following. Featuring Triptii Dimri as the leading lady, the romantic drama was re-released in theatres in August 2024 and became a huge success. It even earned more than its initial run and saw packed theaters across the country.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Avinash Tiwary shared what was his initial reaction to Laila Majnu becoming a hit upon its re-release. "You feel vindicated, you feel everything that you stood for stands true. You can have faith in several things and certainly when the direction that you take is absolutely rejected by the people around, you start questioning yourself and it's only obvious for you to have a lot of doubts in your head", the actor stated.

Sharing how the re-release made him more stronger and assured, Avinash added, "Thankfully in six years, I really need to acknowledge the fact that my industry has been really there with me. In the sense that none of my films have broken a ceiling around, but the top producers and the top directors of the country are willing to work with me. They have been able to see something in me which only I can be grateful for. And when a film like Laila Majnu does a re-release, it almost feels like a divine intervention. It makes you feel like, 'Oh no Avinash, everything you stood for, everything you though of is right. Get back to your game.' It only makes you feel more stronger and more assured of yourself."

Avinash Tiwary's latest release is Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The heist thriller also features Jimmy Shergill and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey of Baby and Special 26-fame, the movie is streaming now on Netflix.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.