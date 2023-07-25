Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Headlines

Avika Gor believes she gets work because of her talent and not what she shares on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Actress Avika Gor made her Hindi television debut with Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 2007, but is perhaps best known for playing Anandi in the TV show Balika Vadhu. Unlike other child stars-turned-actors, Avika has maintained a low profile on social media, not amassing millions of followers like some of her contemporaries. In a recent interview, Avika said that was a conscious choice.

Recently in an interview with Times Of India, Avika shared her views on social media. Avika said, “I share a lot of stuff on social media, but I am not forced to do that. I often don't share what I don't want to. There are days when I consciously take a break from it altogether. Sometimes, I am busy with other things, and I don't want social media to be a distraction. I don't put a lot of pressure on myself as an actor because none of my projects come to me because of the posts I share. They come to me because they believe in my talent as an actor. If you're trying to please people through social media, it's definitely taxing.”

Avika also talked about her recent Bollywood debut film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart. She said, “My Bollywood debut was appreciated and I am happy about that. I'm not going to restrict myself, but I'd definitely like to work on some OTT projects. I am looking forward to working on female-centric projects and really want to do a lot of romantic movies. Today, people are appreciating unique storytelling. I'm glad to be a part of this generation that gets to experiment, not just in TV but also in OTT films, and theatre. I am excited about every project I'm shooting for, irrespective of the medium.

Avika Gor has worked in Telugu and Kannada films as well and the actress also wants to work in the Gujarati film industry as well. 

