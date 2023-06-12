Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Avika Gor says nepotism exists more in south than in Bollywood but 'bias has been created against Hindi films'

Avika Gor has opened up on nepotism in Indian cinema, slamming the Telugu film industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Avika Gor says nepotism exists more in south than in Bollywood but 'bias has been created against Hindi films'
Avika Gor spoke about nepotism in a recent interview

Avika Gor, TV and film actress, has talked about the spectre of nepotism in Indian cinema saying that the industries in the south, particularly Telugu cinema, has it much worse than Bollywood but Hindi cinema suffers due to a bias in people’s perception about it. The actress has worked in a number of Telugu films over the years.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Avika said, “See when it comes to star power, south is all about star power. When it comes about nepotism, the word that we all are tired of hearing... south is all about nepotism. So cheezein bilkul wahi hain (Things are just the same)... its just that audiences are not choosing to see it there the way they are seeing it here. Woh ek bias create ho chuka hai for Hindi films, Bollywood films ki ye jo bhi banayenge hum pehle judge karenge... (A bias has been created over time about Bollywood and Hindi films that we will judge whatever they make). Ye ek bias create ho chuka hai over the time and I think, and as someone who is a part of the industry we also understand ki kaafi time woh phase chala jaha pe ki South ki remakes bani bahut sari... so people thought ki hum bas copy karte hain (a phase had come when a lot of South films were remade, so people thought we only copy films). I think its just about that bias. "

Talking further about nepotism in the Telugu film industry, Avika added, “"Telugu industry mein ye (nepotism) toh ekdum saamne hai (Nepotism is right front and centre in the Telugu industry). I mean how are people choosing to not see it? I think logon ne thoda hype kar diya is sab ko (I think people have hyped it a lot). And with time I hope ki social media bhi relax ho jaaye and ye bhi relax ho jaaye (I hope with time social media will relax along with it).”

Avika first rose to fame as a child artiste with a leading role in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. She made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala (2013), and went on to establish herself further with films like Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Thanu Nenu, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Raju Gari Gadhi 3. Avika is now set to make her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.