Avengers Doomsday trailer slammed for 'unpolished, terrible' VFX, netizens say Ramayana trailer has 'better visuals'

Avengers: Doomsday trailer reveals first look of Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom with Chris Evans making his comeback as Captain America. The Marvel film has faced backlash for poor VFX and CGI, with Indian fans claiming that Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol's Ramayana has better visuals.

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering fans a glimpse into one of the most anticipated films of the year films. The Russo Brothers film boasts a massive ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., who makes a surprise return to the MCU as the villain Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans is also set to make his much-awaited comeback as Captain America, alongside stars including Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston and several other Marvel favourites. While the trailer generated immense excitement, it also sparked criticism online, with many viewers calling out its poor visual effects and CGI.

Fans point to 'unpolished' VFX in Avengers: Doomsday trailer

After the Avengers Doomsday trailer dropped, many social media users expressed disappointment over what they felt were unfinished visual effects. An X user wrote, "The VFX and visual quality of Avengers Doomsday feels a bit odd and quite unpolished. Some closeup shots seem to be a bad green screen cutout with no work on refining the edges and the lighting." Another added, "Very mid trailer. It ain't giving Avengers vibes. VFX looks terrible. What is happening to CGI? Doomsday visuals doesn't justify the budget."

Others expressed hope that Marvel would refine the visuals before the film's theatrical release in December. "I still felt like the VFX in some shots of Avengers Doomsday feels incomplete, definitely some work is needed for the upgrade. We still got time for it before the film releases in December. Other than that I am so looking forward to it", read a comment. Another netizen shared, "Avengers Doomsday Trailer 1st impression: OKAYISH. I must say VFX & CGI not up to the mark. In the time of AI, Seedance 2.0 produces better videos. Let's see, maybe they will fix it till the movie hits theatres."

Avengers Doomsday vs Ramayana: Visual effects comparison

The discussion soon took a different turn among Indian audiences, with many comparing Avengers: Doomsday to the Ramayana glimpse and its leaked trailer. The trailer of the Namit Malhotra production and Nitesh Tiwari directorial will officially be unveiled this Friday on July 24. Several Indian X users praised the visuals of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana, arguing that its VFX appeared more polished than Marvel's latest offering.

"That 1 minute leaked trailer of Ramayana looks more exciting & rich than Avengers Doomsday trailer," one netizen posted. Another wrote, "People are not lying when they are saying Ramayana Trailer >> Doomsday Trailer." "Unpopular opinion: 144p #Ramayana leak > 4K #Doomsday trailer", read another comment. Comparing the visual effects of both the films, an X user wrote, "I have seen Indians criticising our own movie and loving The Odyssey and Avengers and what not, while they had so many flaws too. But not a single word of criticism for Doomsday. Criticising something is fine, but you should show the same attitude for a Hollywood film as well."

The VFX and visual quality of #AvengersDoomsday feels a bit odd and quite unpolished



Some closeup shots seem to be a bad green screen cutout with no work on refining the edges and the lighting !



The teaser doesn't have that good quality like we had in Infinity War and… pic.twitter.com/rSsHmq8ZaE — Tod Cinematic (@TodCinematic) July 20, 2026

Avengers Doomsday Trailer 1st impression : OKAYISH,May be Due to Prior LEAKS



But i must say VFX & CGI not upto the mark, in the time of Ai , Seedance 2.0 produce better videos.



Let see may be they will fix it till movie hit the theatre#Avengersdoomsday #doomsdaytrailer pic.twitter.com/xKHcMLFCx0 — FlixXpert (@flixxpert) July 20, 2026

That 1 minute leak Trailer of Ramayana looks More Exciting & Rich Than #Doomsday trailer — The Ares (@Rkatthemovies) July 20, 2026

I have seen indians criticising our own movie, and loving Odyssey and Avengers and what not, while they had so many flaws too. But not a single word of criticism. Criticising something is fine, but you should show the same attitude for a hollywood movie aswell. Doomsday visuals… https://t.co/I4ZJ2PExvy — Siddhant (@si_dd_hant_) July 20, 2026

Avengers Doomday and Ramayana release dates

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Marvel Studios under Kevin Feige, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Dune: Part Three, resulting in the pop culture phenomenon Dunesday. Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, will be released as a two-part epic, with Part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027.

READ | Avengers Doomsday trailer: Robert Downey Jr's first look as Doctor Doom revealed, Captain America reunites with Thor to fight Marvel's biggest villain