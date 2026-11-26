Although Avengers: Doomsday is 21 days from the grand release in India, the pre-sales and advance booking trend is unprecedented, unheard of before in Indian cinema history.

The hype for Avengers: Doomsday is for real, and it's getting wilder with each passing day. Although the movie is 21 days from the grand release in India, the pre-sales and advance booking trend is unprecedented, unheard of. Almost 7 years after Avengers: Endgame, the favourite Marvel characters, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans), are returning on the big screen, with the biggest twist: Robert Downey Jr. as the big baddie, Dr Doom. Going by the latest trend, Avengers: Doomsday is set to take the biggest opening for a Hollywood release in India. Despite a sizeable gap, the opening day for Doomsday can't be predicted. Yet, on the basis of the updated advance booking sales, we have based our predictions on Avengers: Doomsday.

Over 10 lakh tickets sold, Rs 65 crore earned in advance sales?

As Sacnilk reported, the total advance collection for Doomsday is Rs 65.21 crore (including block seats). Without block seats, the estimate is Rs 56.87 crore. Till now, the total tickets sold are 10.29 lakh. With tickets excluding blocks, the figure comes down to 9.02 lakh. The Rs 65.21 crore is advance booking across four days (December 17–20), not the film's Day 1 collection.

Day 1 prediction for Avengers: Doomsday

With 21 days still remaining and Rs 24.07 crore already in Day 1 advance sales excluding block seats, the film is heading toward an extraordinary opening, becoming the biggest opener of Hollywood in India. Going by the data, the estimated opening in India will be Rs 75–85 crore nett. However, with the strong walk-in audience, which will be encouraged after the first show ends, the collection can shoot up to 90–100 crore nett, making it a milestone that will remain untouched for years.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (The Russo Brothers). The ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Simu Liu, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Lewis Pullman.