'Avengers' director Joe Russo has THIS to say about Salman Khan

Joe Russo, one of the most celebrated men in world cinema, the man behind the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame recently showered praise on the man with one of the biggest fan following in the country, Salman Khan. Salman is one of the biggest actors in the world and not just the audience but people in the film fraternity are also in awe of the superstar.

In a recent interview when director Joe Russo was talking about Indian cinema, he had a lot of good things to say about Salman. Talking about the actor’s film, Dabangg, Joe said, "He is great. I mean Dabangg to me is - I love that movie. It's got great energy in the camera work. I love the wit behind, a lot of the action sequences. His (Salman’s) performance is hilarious and entertaining and you know he is very magnetic on-screen."

On the work front, along with Avengers: Endgame, Joe has directed other movies in the Marvel universe too, all of which are very popular even among the Indian audiences. Recently, Salman Khan took to his social media pages and posted a video in which he requested people to take coronavirus outbreak safely and stay at home to be saved from it.

Salman said, "Mera naam hai Salman Khan. Pehle toh unn sab ko thank you kehna chahunga jo health mein ya police mein abhi tak kaam rahe hai (My name is Salman Khan. I would like to start by thanking all those who are still stepping out of their homes to help stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic). Appeal yeh hai ki government aapke liye aur hum sab ke liye bol rahi hai, isko seriously lo aur afwahein mat phailao (My appeal is that you follow what the government is saying and don’t spread rumours)."