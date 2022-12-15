Search icon
Avatar The Way of Water: Kabir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, Aanand L Rai review James Cameron's epic adventure

The biggest directors from Bollywood are in awe of James Cameron's latest epic-adventure. Check out their about Avatar: The Way of Water.

Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water has impressed Bollywood's biggest directors, and they are gaga over James Cameron's upcoming epic adventure. Recently, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by several noted celebrities. From actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, and Bobby Deol to directors like Madhur Bhandarkar, R Balki, Kabir Khan and others attended the screening. Soon after the screening, the directors shared their opinion about the film. 

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari said that he walked in with a lot of expectations and his expectations were met. "It was more than what I was expecting. It’s a visual treat, something that I never expected. It takes you to a world and you get immersed in that world, literally and I have come out mind blown.” Tiwari said. 

Faadu director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “It was a visual treat, James Cameron is outstanding. It felt as if you are going through the whole underwater journey." She further added the ideas of man vs nature, the relationship between the family, and sea vs Forest are outstanding. "There are so many things to be learnt from this film and amazing VFX as always, so yes, there’s a lot to learn from this film,” Ashwiny added. 

Atrangi Re director Anand L Rai added, ”It's not a film, it's an experience where I really enjoyed the storytelling, so much to learn. Thank you James Cameron for making this brilliant experience.”

83 director Kabir Khan added, "It's a spectacular film, it's more than just the visuals, the spectacles, its also how beautifully they have weaved the story. I think visuals can only take you that much and no further and it's the story that carries you into the world that they have created, it is absolutely fabulous, I am spellbound."

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the cinemas on December 16, 2022. 

