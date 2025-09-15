Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...

During its opening weekend from December 19 to 21, Avatar 3 collected Rs 67.25 crore net in India, while Dhurandhar surged ahead with Rs 99.70 crore at the domestic box office in the same period - its third weekend in theatres.

Avatar: Fire and Ash serves as the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water and marks the third chapter in James Cameron’s epic sci-fi franchise, which began with Avatar in 2009. Avatar 3 released in cinemas on December 19 and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, with some calling it "an astonishing visual spectacle", while others saying that it is the "worst in the franchise yet."

James Cameron’s Avatar franchise has traditionally enjoyed a strong foothold in India, with Avatar: The Way of Water emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country, netting Rs 390 crore. However, Avatar: Fire and Ash is facing stiff resistance amid the ongoing Dhurandhar juggernaut, which shows little sign of slowing down. During its opening weekend from December 19 to 21, Avatar 3 collected Rs 67.25 crore net in India, while Dhurandhar surged ahead with Rs 99.70 crore at the domestic box office in the same period - its third weekend in theatres.

On its first Monday, James Cameron’s film collected Rs 8.50 crore net in India, according to early estimates by entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This took Avatar: Fire and Ash’s four-day India total to Rs 75.75 crore. In comparison, Dhurandhar earned nearly double that amount on the same day, minting Rs 16.50 crore on what marked its third Monday at the box office.

Talking about the worldwide collection of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sci-fi epic minted $347.1 million around the world this weekend, grossing $89 million and $258.1 million at the domestic and international box office, as per the official statement from The Walt Disney Company. It also stated, "Including the opening of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the three films in the Avatar franchise have now grossed $5.6 billion to date."

Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are the first and the third highest-grossing films of all time with their worldwide gross collections of $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion. Two more sequels, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are currently at different stages of production and are slated for theatrical release in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

READ | Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing Hindi movie in third weekend