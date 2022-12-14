Akshay Kumar reviews Avatar The Way of Water, says 'want to bow down before James Cameron'

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Avatar The Way of Water has received excellent reviews in its early screenings. Akshay Kumar is one person that has joined the long list of critics who have praised the film. The actor saw the movie on Tuesday night in Mumbai at a special screening that other Bollywood celebrities attended. On Wednesday, Akshay tweeted a concise but positive review.

Akshay tweeted, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound.”

He added, “Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on.”

Check out the tweet here:

Avatar 2's producer Jon Landau penned a message for India a few days ago. He wrote, "Namaste India! I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Let's celebrate the return to Pandora on 16th Dec. Please enjoy the Kannada trailer."

Jon also presented the Kannada-language trailer for the movie alongside his unique message. Avatar, which debuted in 2009 and has since become the most successful movie ever, has earned over USD 2.9 billion worldwide. Director James Cameron revealed the sequels in 2011. Finally, the movie's second half will be released on December 16. Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet are among the cast members of Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron is the director. Cameron recently disclosed that the screenplay for Avatar 2 took at least 13 years to develop.

According to Variety, Cameron shared that before Avatar: The Way of Water there was a full Avatar 2 screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash. It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009's Avatar and 202's The Way of Water was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day.