Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer romantic drama

Also starring Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is now streaming on Prime Video.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released in the theatres on August 2. The romantic drama also starred Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. Ajay and Tabu are the two separated lovers, and Jimmy is Tabu's husband. Shantanu and Saiee played young versions of Ajay and Tabu's characters Krishna and Vasudha, respectively.

After eight weeks of its theatrical release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha started streaming on Prime Video from September 27. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the film's poster and wrote, "Two hearts separated by time, reunited with love. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha On Prime, Watch Now."

The romantic drama was directed by the famous filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who had previously helmed thrillers such as A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby. The 2024 release was his first collaboration with Ajay, with whom he has plans to make the biopic of the ancient Indian strategist Chanakya.

Made in Rs 100 crore, the film couldn't even recover 10% of its budget and only earned Rs 8.59 crore net in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. It turned out to be Ajay's biggest flop film with losses even more than his previous release Maidaan, which had clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid earlier this year. Both the movies were massive flops.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha clashed at the box office with Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller Ulajh, which also bombed at the box office. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain, the film started streaming on Netflix on the same date as Ajay Devgn and Tabu film.

