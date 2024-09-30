Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer romantic drama

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-September

This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

Big change in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

Tirupati laddus row: SC questions CM Naidu's claim, says keep Gods out of politics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer romantic drama

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer romantic drama

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-September

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-September

This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

This ‘chutney’ is the powerhouse of good cholesterol 

This ‘chutney’ is the powerhouse of good cholesterol 

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: ब��ॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer romantic drama

Also starring Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is now streaming on Prime Video.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer romantic drama
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released in the theatres on August 2. The romantic drama also starred Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. Ajay and Tabu are the two separated lovers, and Jimmy is Tabu's husband. Shantanu and Saiee played young versions of Ajay and Tabu's characters Krishna and Vasudha, respectively.

After eight weeks of its theatrical release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha started streaming on Prime Video from September 27. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the film's poster and wrote, "Two hearts separated by time, reunited with love. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha On Prime, Watch Now."

The romantic drama was directed by the famous filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who had previously helmed thrillers such as  A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby. The 2024 release was his first collaboration with Ajay, with whom he has plans to make the biopic of the ancient Indian strategist Chanakya.

Made in Rs 100 crore, the film couldn't even recover 10% of its budget and only earned Rs 8.59 crore net in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. It turned out to be Ajay's biggest flop film with losses even more than his previous release Maidaan, which had clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid earlier this year. Both the movies were massive flops.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha clashed at the box office with Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller Ulajh, which also bombed at the box office. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain, the film started streaming on Netflix on the same date as Ajay Devgn and Tabu film.

READ | Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

Shocking! Viral influencer who married herself dies by suicide at 26

Shocking! Viral influencer who married herself dies by suicide at 26

'Zionist regime hasn't...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death

'Zionist regime hasn't...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement