Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Tabu and Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha beats Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh at box office on day 1.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Neeraj Pandey directorial Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha failed to impress the audience and has also taken a disastrous start at the box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic drama has earned just Rs 2.1 crore on its first day in India. The film was released against Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah’s Ulajh and managed to beat the film with a good margin. However, this has emerged to be Ajay Devgn’s weakest opener since his 2009 film All The Best which collected Rs 1.82 crore on day 1.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu gave a blockbuster last year with Drishyam 2, however, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s opening day collection is lower than Ajay Devgn’s other two releases of the year Maidaan (Rs 7.25 crore) and Shaitaan (Rs 15.21 crore). It will be interesting to see if the film will be able to bounce back or not.

The release of Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had no impact on the Hollywood film Deadpool and Wolverine, which earned Rs 4.25 crore on its second Friday.

Talking about the film, Tabu said that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is an age-appropriate romantic drama film and said, “I think the audience is invested in me and Ajay as a couple on screen. Whether it is ‘Vijaypath’ or ‘Bholaa’ or ‘De De Pyaar De’, the audience has seen our comfort with each other, and they like that chemistry. So that's what makes it more interesting for them. And that's what makes them want to watch us together on screen. They think that, you know, they want us together.”

The romantic thriller also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar playing pivotal roles and follows the story of a couple whose love story spans 23 years from 2000 to 2023, delving into the emotional depth and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades.

