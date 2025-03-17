Randhir Kapoor once reminisced about the good old days of Holi celebrations at RK Studios, sharing his thoughts with Kapil Sharma.

Legendary star Raj Kapoor used to host legendary Holi parties at the famous RK Studios, where everyone from Bollywood would come together to celebrate the festival of colours. While the Holi parties aren’t held at the studio anymore, the Kapoors often recall their memories and share what went on during the event. Randhir Kapoor once appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show and opened up about the Holi parties.

Randhir Kapoor reminisced about the good old days of Holi celebrations at RK Studios, sharing his thoughts with Kapil Sharma. "The atmosphere used to be very traditional," Randhir began, painting a vivid picture of the past. "However, with the introduction of modern colors, times changed, and people's attitudes transformed. Nobody could recognize each other due to the profuse use of colors."

Randhir continued, "As a result, people started teasing and playing pranks on each other, even with those they didn't know. It was chaos." He further explained that the women, in particular, stopped attending the celebrations because the colors would damage their hair and nails. "They would have to visit beauty parlors to restore their looks," Randhir added.

The veteran actor revealed that the new generation of women eventually lost interest in attending the Holi parties. "When the girls stopped coming, neither Rishi nor I enjoyed the celebrations anymore," Randhir confessed, highlighting the significant role women played in making the Holi parties enjoyable for everyone.

As Randhir's stories transported the audience to a bygone era, it became clear that the Holi parties at RK Studios were more than just celebrations – they highlighted the power of community, friendship, and the universal language of joy. Though the parties may be a thing of the past, their memory lives on, cherished by the Kapoor family and the countless others who were fortunate enough to experience them.