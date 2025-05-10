Karan Patel have gone all out to bash Pakistan for their attack on India, and warned them "Aukat aur sarhad mein raho, warna kharch ho jaouge."

TV actor Karan Patel, who's best known for playing Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has openly slammed and blasted Pakistan for their constant attacks on India after Operation Sindoor, which all started with the Pahalgam terror attack. Karan is well known for his short temper and blunt remarks. While sharing his thoughts about the ongoing conflicts of India and Pakistan, Karan said, "Aukat aur sharhad pe raho, warna kharch ho jauoge."

Karan took his thoughts to Instagram and wrote, Indian can eradicate Pakistan just by unitedly urinating, "Ek sau tees crore hai hum. Us mein agar tees crore bhi sarhad pe halke ho le, toh yeh pados ke angoor ke guuche, apne mulk samet bhey jayenge (We are 130 crore people. If even 30 crore people gathered at the border, and urinated, then these neighbouring grape clusters will get flooded)."

In another story, Karan Patel mocked Pakistan, which got a loan of $1 billion from the IMF, and said, "Chavani, athani jama kar ke, unko gullak mein jama rakhte hai. Fauj mein nahi. Aukat aur sarhad mein rehna warna kharch ho jaouge (They collect money and keep it in a piggy bank. Not in the army. Stay within your limits and the border, otherwise you will spend)"

Meanwhile, India struck at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday following Pakistan's failed attempt to attack 26 Indian locations. Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and security forces held a joint press conference to brief the media on the ongoing war developments with the neighbouring nation. "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response, India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion", said Vikram Misri. The escalations come after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).