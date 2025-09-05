Audiences wept to this Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan song in theatres, mothers can't stop crying listening to this track, it is...

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun album had chartbuster tracks including Maye Ni Maye, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Mausam Ka Jaadu, Joote Do Paise Lo, Pehla Pehla Pyar, Dhiktana, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Lo Chali Main, Wah Wah Ramji, and others.

Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the 1994 Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. The film featured a strong ensemble cast consisting of Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Dilip Joshi, Ajit Vachani, Bindu, and obviously, the dog Tuffy.

One of the main reasons behind the success of Hum Aapke Hain Koun was itys soundtrack consisting of 14 songs composed by Raamlaxman. Raamlaxman was an Indian musical duo consisting of Vijay Patil who performed under the name Laxman, and Surendra who passed in 1976. However, Patil continued to work under their original name. The songs were written by Dev Kohli and Ravinder Rawal. It became one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun album had chartbuster tracks including Maye Ni Maye, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Mausam Ka Jaadu, Joote Do Paise Lo, Pehla Pehla Pyar, Dhiktana, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Lo Chali Main, Wah Wah Ramji, and others. However, one emotional track in the soundtrack made the entire audiences wept in theatres. Sung by the late Bhojpuri singer Sharda Sinha, Babul become synonymous with farewell in weddings across India.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun won the National Film Award for Best Choreography and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It also won five Filmfare Awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Special Award to Lata Mangeshkar for the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana.

