Atul Kulkarni talks about working with Ajay Devgn after 22 years

After impressing fans on the big screen, Ajay Devgn is ready to treat his fans by making a debut in the digital world with action-thriller 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.' The six episodic series stars Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, and Satyadeep Misra in key roles.

Meanwhile, actor Atul Kulkarni is all praises for his ‘Rudra- The Edge of Darkness’ co-star Ajay Devgn. Talking about his experience of working with Ajay, Atul said, "Working again with Ajay after 22 years, from our first movie together Khakee, was a fantastic experience. Ajay Ji is not just an actor. He is a director, a producer, a great technician and a writer. So, there are many facets to him which inspire people around him.”

He added, “There are people who have a lot of experience, and when they come on set, they share that experience with the team and the co-actors. Not every time they do it knowingly! They simply share things unknowingly whenever they are talking about a scene or choreography or delivering their dialogues. With Ajay ji, every time that experience of his oozes out. He is the best example for any actor with 25 years in the film industry. It was really wonderful working with him.”

The Rajesh Mapushkar directorial is a crime-investigative thriller where the 'Singham' star plays the role of a cop, and he revealed what attracted him the most about his character Rudra

Shot across multiple unique locations in Mumbai, the upcoming series is touted as an engaging and dark take on a cop`s journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra are also a part of `Rudra`, which will be released on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. (With inputs from ANI)