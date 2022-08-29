Atul Kulkarni pens cryptic note amid Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure, says 'when destruction is celebrated...'

Atul Kulkarni-Laal Singh Chaddha/File photos

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, Laal Singh Chaddha was released in the theatres on August 11. Touted to become the biggest blockbuster of 2022 surpassing even RRR and KGF Chapter 2 having over Rs 1,000 crore collections, the Advait Chandan directorial has proved to be a box office failure.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 180 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha will collect around Rs 60 crore in its lifetime collection as per the box office reports. The film is an official remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. Famous actor Atul Kulkarni adapted the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film into the Indian context.

Atul Kulkarni, who was also Aamir Khan's co-star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed Rang De Basanti, took to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 28, and penned a cryptic tweet that read, "When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris."

His tweet came after the Noida twin towers demolition that happened on August 28, however many netizens are relating the same to his disappointment over the dismal box office performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, which he has adapted from the original screenplay written by Eric Roth.

When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris. #globalphenomenon August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film also starrer Mona Singh and Manav Vij in prominent roles. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna, made his Bollywood debut playing an army officer named Balaraju Bodi in a brief yet memorable role.

Even though the film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics, the soundtrack of Laal Singh Chaddha has been receiving rave appreciation. The album, composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, consists of beautiful songs such as Kahani, Tur Kalleyan, and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi among others.