Atul Kasbekar says 'rubbish' Ahmedabad crowd didn't boost Team India during loss in World Cup final: 'Need proper fans'

Atul Kabekar said Ahmedabad crowd was ‘rubbish’ as they didn't cheer for Team India during World Cup 2023 Final.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Bollywood producer Atul Kabekar, on Sunday night, took to Twitter and called the Ahmedabad crowd ‘rubbish’ after India’s loss in the World Cup Final against Australia. He said Team India needed the crowd to boost them and cheer for them like fans present at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2011.

He tweeted, “The Ahmedabad crowd was rubbish. Need proper fans inside a stadium instead of fly-by-night pretenders. Like the amazing people at Wankhede. Proper fans Cheered the team on especially Shami post the dropped catch. Chanted his name non-stop. Boosted him and the team. Energised them. Lifted them when the Kiwis were looking ominous. Shami got 7 eventually. Last time out in Mumbai for a WC final, we won. Choose ur venues wisely.”

He also praised Team India said wrote, “Thought I’d wake up shattered Oddly enough, didn’t. Team India gave us some of the best cricket we’ve seen in ODIs ever. Didn’t happen last game. But massively proud of the men in blue. Thank u for giving it your all lads. There’ll be other days.”

He also shared Australia player Pat Cummins statement, "there was a sea of blue in the hotel and Stadium. To see 1,30,000 Indian shirts is an experience we'll never forget. The good thing was they weren't too noisy.”

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins said, “Indian crowd is usually amazing but crowd at Ahmedabad is not, they booed Babar in the first match too. We wanted to silence this crowd in the last match. Thats why I said it and we did it.”

During the match, King Khan was seen cheering and clapping for Team India at the Narendra Modi stadium. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue denim pants. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. His wife Gauri Khan and kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also accompanied him in the stands.

