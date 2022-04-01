Attack Twitter review: John Abraham impresses as super solider, moviegoers call it 'best action movie in Bollywood'

The highly-anticipated action entertainer 'Attack', starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez hit theatres on Friday (April 1).

A combination of sci-fi, action, and drama, filled with spectacular displays of events, Attack's narrative introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with ordinary human abilities who becomes a super soldier who can operate beyond normal human limits. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The narrative showcases the benefits of robotics possibilities in the near future. A story highlighting Naye Hindustan Ki Naye Fauj!

'Attack' is loaded with thrilling action stunts which the audience seems to be enjoying as many who had the opportunity to watch the premiere shows across the country have taken to social media to express their opinion of the film. Moviegoers have lauded the visuals and concept of the film and some even went ahead to call 'Attack' the best action movie in Bollywood'.

Filled with stunts, action, fights, and a gripping storyline, Attack seems to have ticked all the boxes of an ultimate action movie to enjoy with friends and family.

Here are some early reviews that have poured in on Twitter. Take a look:

"#AttackReview #JohnAbraham DELIVERS a power-packed performance with NEWNESS & INNOVATION when Bollywood needs it the most, #RakulPreetSingh **SHINES** in her role while #JacquelineFernandez nails her bit. Go and #Attack the theatres as the SCEENPLAY is **IMMACULATE**," wrote a Twitter user.

"Posters Teaser Trailer 1 Trailer 2 Music #Attack has ticked all the boxes right and has made a lot of promise. Now its completely upto audiences. If this one fails to open on double digit, then Bolly fans should never ask Bollywood to give them better content," tweeted yet another user.

"With @Rakulpreet’s FLAWLESS performance in #Attack, I’m pretty sure she will SLAY it in #AjayDevgn starrer #Runway….," wrote another Twitter user.

"Biggest Action film of Bollywood #Attack Go and Watch if you are Action Movie Lover #Attack #JohnAbraham," tweeted a user.

"#Attack only one word say fantastic experiment with visuals and story. John doing a well job as super Soldier. Lakshyaraj Anand congratulation to fantastic direction. All supporting cast is doing good job So overall attack is a mass action entertainer film . #JohnAbraham," tweeted yet another user.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer 'Attack'.

A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022