Attack review: KRK brutally trolls John Abraham's film, calls it 'ghatiya'

John Abraham's Attack has been brutally trolled by the self-proclaimed critic KRK. In his tweet review, KRK has sabotaged John's latest actioner and termed the film as 'wahiyat' and 'ghatiya.' He even vented out his anger on Bollywood's film-making mechanism, trying to rip off Hollywood's actioners. In his review, KRK says, "Bollywood‘s biggest sickness is, that all filmmakers love foreign films, foreign locations, and foreign language. Hence they want to make film like Hollywood and they can’t. John is having this sickness more than everybody else, so he has made crap, Waahiyat and Ghatiya #attack!"

Here's the tweet

Bollywood‘s biggest sickness is, that all filmmakers love foreign films, foreign locations, and foreign language. Hence they want to make film like Hollywood and they can’t. John is having this sickness more than everybody else, so he has made crap, Waahiyat and Ghatiya #attack! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 31, 2022

READ: RRR review: KRK compares SS Rajamouli's film to Ram Gopal Verma's 'Aag', gets brutally trolled

Well, even last week KRK fetched attention for trolling the mega-blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Deshdrohi actor-producer shared his review in a thread, and said, "Worst film ever made In India." Stating that 'RRR' is a 'sh*t' film, KRK tweeted on Friday morning that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is nothing but "a south masala film without head and feet." Further talking about how much he disliked the film, KRK wrote in a tweet that director "SS Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film" with a budget of over 600 crore. He also mentioned that the film is not just a "mistake" but a "crime" Rajamouli has committed by making.

I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with 600Cr budget. March 24, 2022

"Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet," KRK tweeted. "Sir @ssrajamouli you are killing my all senses. My all knowledge has become Zero today. Kaise Kar lete ho sir? Maza Hi Aa Gaya sir. Every director makes his Aag and #RRR is your AAG," KRK wrote in another tweet. He continued blasting the film and added, "Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India."

The Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial Attack Part 1 stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez in primary roles.