Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Attack on Sonu Nigam: Mumbai Police books MLA's son, sister issues apology

The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) condemned the attack on Sonu Nigam by Swapnil P. Phaterpekar, who is the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

Attack on Sonu Nigam: Mumbai Police books MLA's son, sister issues apology
Credit: Sonu Nigam/Instagram

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police booked Swapnil P. Phaterpekar, who is the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, for the attack on playback singer Sonu Nigam on Monday night.

The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) condemned the incident, which emerged as the second 'selfie-related' matter in a week. ISRA CEO Sanjay Tandon said that they are deeply aggrieved to know about the serious attack on Nigam and his team after the Chembur Festival 2023 on Monday night.

"All singers of the country are in shock and are concerned about this... We request the Maharashtra government and law enforcement agencies to take serious note of the matter and try to ensure that such incidents are not repeated with any singer/artiste whatsoever," Tandon said. Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI), Hemrajsingh Rajput, said that the incident occurred when Nigam was coming out of a concert in Chembur late on Monday night.

"After the concert, Nigam was coming down from the stage when a person named Swapnil P. Phaterpekar stopped him for a selfie. When Nigam refused, he pushed the singer and two others from the steps, with one sustaining injury. We have booked only one accused (Swapnil Phaterpekar) for the incident... The other volunteers came to the aid of Nigam who was taken away from there safely," Rajput said.

Swapnil Phaterpekar, President of Sanskar Pratisthan with an MBA degree from London and Mumbai, allegedly ran after Nigam for clicking a selfie when the jostling took place at around 11.30 p.m., but was stopped by his security personnel. His sister, Suprada Phaterpekar, who is a member of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, said that when Nigam was being ushered off the stage after his performance, Swapnil tried to take a selfie with him.

"Due to the rush, a commotion ensued. The person who fell was taken to the Zen Hospital and was discharged after examination, Sonu Nigam was unhurt," she said. "On behalf of the organising team, we have officially apologised to Sonu Nigam and his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicise the matter," Suprada said.

Swapnil's father Prakash MLA Phaterpekar admitted that what happened was wrong but contended that it was not a deliberate attack, but he felt guilty over the matter and tendered an apology on behalf of his son to the singer. Nigam later complained to the police, which lodged a case against Swapnil by invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

This is the second selfie-related incident that has rattled celebs in Mumbai, coming barely a week after the attack on India cricketere Prithvi Shaw in which his vehicle was damaged outside a five-star hotel late on February 15. (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Who is Rabbani Mustafa Khan, friend and 'guru bhai' of Sonu Nigam injured in scuffle at Mumbai concert?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.