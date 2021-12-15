'Attack': John Abraham continues being a flag-bearer of patriotic cinema, turns ‘Super Soldier’- WATCH teaser

With 'Attack', Bollywood actor John Abraham has once again worn patriotism on his sleeve. Taking to Instagram, John, on Wednesday, unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film.

In the one-minute 23-second teaser, John can be seen donning the role of a super-soldier on a mission to save his nation. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh have also marked their presence in the teaser. "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now," John wrote on Instagram while sharing the link of the teaser, which opened with a bomb blast that throws life out of gear for all those who lose their loved ones.

Action and Patriotism seem to be the key elements of 'Attack'. Prior to Lakshya Raj Anand`s directorial, John showcased his patriotic side through several films such as 'Satyameva Jayate' franchise', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', John's post about 'Attack' teaser comes a day after he deleted all his old photos and videos from his Instagram account.