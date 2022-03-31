Attack box office prediction: Trade analysts say John Abraham's film will suffer massively due to RRR, The Kashmir Files

Tomorrow, John Abraham's much-awaited Attack Part 1 will release in cinemas, and this action adventure will be crucial for the fate of the actor. Although the film has impressed people with its trailer, unfortunately, the film is releasing just a week after SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film has set new benchmarks, and it is going strong across the globe. Similarly, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, that released on March 11, continues to pull the audience to cinemas.

So with these two giants, what are the chances of Attack at the box office? What will be the fate of John's film? Considering the fact that there are two huge money-spinners out there, will it cause damage to Abraham's actioner? We got in touch with some pronounced trade analysts and got their perspectives about Attack.

Celebrated film analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film will get a severe blow from RRR. "RRR will definitely be a strong competitor to Attack. Both the films (RRR and TKF) are going strong, especially RRR. Rajamouli's film has consolidated the lost faith, and it is doing exceptionally well everywhere. The Kashmir Files will enter into the fourth week, so comparatively, the impact will be less, but the film will perform strongly at the weekend." When it comes to opening day figures, Taran said, "Nothing exact can be assumed right now, the exhibitors will not let go of RRR, and the same goes for The Kashmir Files." He also feels that the film can have a single-digit opening, "Double-digit opening is a far reality, it is not possible. However, let's wait and watch, as the screen counts haven't been done yet." Taran said. He also pointed out that RRR and Attack have been distributed by Pen Studious, so they will plan accordingly.

On the other hand, popular trade expert Ramesh Bala also agreed with the fact that Attack will have to suffer the heat of Rajamouli's film. Ramesh said, "It will be a tough time for Attack. However, the core audience of John Abraham, who loves mass-action films, will go and watch it. But still, the movie will have to face the wrath of RRR." Bala also mentioned another valid point that says, "There is a sense of fatigue among the audience, just a week before... there was RRR.... and now another action film. So, this might also work against the film." Mr Bala has been for being an expert trade analyst in South India. So, when he was asked about the chances of John's movie in the South, he instantly said, "In the South, there is no buzz for Attack. So it will have a difficult journey for Attack. RRR is already going super-strong, and in the coming weeks, we are having KGF 2 and Beast. So, people in South India will wait for these films." Speaking of the opening day collection, Ramesh predicts that John's film has potential, and the film can open under the range of Rs 8-10 crores nett. He also mentioned that if word-of-mouth is exceptionally positive, the collection can see an upward trend, but this will be possible mostly from North are rest parts of India.

Now, let's see how well the audience responds to John Abraham's Attack. John Abraham's Attack stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in primary roles.