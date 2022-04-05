Attack box office collection day 5: Film fails to gain pace, suffers due to RRR, The Kashmir Files

Attack box office collection day 5: The John Abraham-led actioner has performed extremely poorly at the ticket counters across the nation.

Released on April 1, John Abraham-led action-packed film 'Attack' has opened to a disastrous opening at the box office. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rajul Preet Singh in the leading roles, has been completely rejected by the moviegoers as their first choice still remains SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.

The film had only collected Rs 11.51 crores in its opening weekend as informed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Monday, April 4, as he wrote, "#Attack is below the mark... No major growth/jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing... The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors... Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz."

#Attack is below the mark... No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing... The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors... Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2J4mI48Ogx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2022

'Attack' presents the 'Dhoom' star Abraham as India's first super-soldier Arjun Shergill who has been designed to combat terrorism in the nation. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). It will be interesting to see if John and Lakshya work on the planned sequel of the film after the disastrous response to Part 1. Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Ranjit Kapur also star in the action film in supporting roles.



Apart from 'Attack', John has Mohit Suri's romantic action thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' scheduled to release this year on July 8. It is the spiritual sequel to Suri's 2014 film 'Ek Villain' and also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor in the leading roles. John will also be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Yash Raj Film's actioner 'Pathaan', which is slated to hit theatres on January 25.