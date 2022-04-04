Attack box office collection day 3: John Abraham's film falls flat in opening weekend

John Abraham's action-packed film 'Attack' has opened to a devastating response at the box office. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez as leading ladies, the film presents John as India's first super-soldier Arjun Shergill who has been designed to combat terrorism in the nation.

After collecting Rs 3.51 crores and Rs 3.42 crores within the first two days of its release, the film has managed to collect only Rs 3.55 crores on Sunday, April 3, as per the Box Office Collection.in report. Thus, Sunday's poor figures have taken the total collections to a dismal figure of Rs 10.48 crores in its opening weekend. The film has been totally rejected by the audience as SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' still remain the first two choices of moviegoers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted on Saturday with the first day collections of the movie as he wrote, "#Attack is dull on Day 1... The #RRR wave in mass circuits has sidelined it completely, while metros haven't embraced it either... Biz needs to improve on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.51 cr. #India biz."

On Sunday, another trade analyst Sumit Kadel had written, "#Attack is totally rejected by the audience as it dint show any growth on Saturday despite being an action film. It collected ₹ 3.25 cr on its day-2.. Two days total- ₹ 6.25 cr nett."

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). It will be interesting to see if John and Lakshya work on the planned sequel of the film after the disastrous response to Part 1. Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Ranjit Kapur also star in the action film in supporting roles.