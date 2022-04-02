Attack box-office collection day 1: John Abraham's film collects Rs 3 crore on opening day

The nett collection of John Abraham's Attack is out, and with Rs 3 crores, Abraham's actioner has begun to disappointing at the box office. Analysts Sumit Kadel tweeted the Friday collection saying, "Attack had a dismal opening at the box office... film mints 3cr nett on day 1."

Here's the tweet

#Attack had a DISMAL opening at the box office.. Film mints 3 cr nett on day-1 …. pic.twitter.com/NF1cbIgHph — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 2, 2022

Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial has opened to mixed critical reception, and many trade experts had predicted the film's poor start at the box office. As per a few trade analysts, Attack has opened on a disastrous note, and the collection ranges from Rs 2.5 to 3.5 crores. Trade expert Sumit Kadel tweeted about the dismal opening of Attack by tweeting, "#Attack off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office.. Day-1 early trend suggests opening in the range of 2.5-3.5 cr nett.. Film need miraculous growth on Saturday to have a 12 cr + weekend."

#Attack off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office.. Day-1 early trend suggests opening in the range of ₹ 2.5-3.5 cr nett.. Film need miraculous growth on Saturday to have a 12 cr + weekend.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 1, 2022

The self-proclaimed critic KRK seems happy with the poor opening of the film. He tweeted the early estimates of Attack and mocked John by tweeting, "Film #Attack collected 2.50Cr on day1 and it’s a disaster. It’s 5th disaster in a row of #JohnAbraham! Heartily congratulations to him."

Film #Attack collected ₹2.50Cr on day1 and it’s a disaster. It’s 5th disaster in a row of #JohnAbraham! Heartily congratulations to him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 1, 2022

Apart from mixed reviews, the RRR hangover has gone against Attack. Trade anaylist Rohit Jaiswal also agreed with it and tweeted, "Morning only I said that no comments on #Attack Collections because it is almost impossible for the film to breathe in front of #RRR…… Film is good but business ka zimmedari nhi lia jaa skta.

Morning only I said that no comments on #Attack Collections because it is almost impossible for the film to breathe in front of #RRR…… Film is good but business ka zimmedari nhi lia jaa skta….. https://t.co/xRwCU5Uiuj April 1, 2022

On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared with us that the film will have a 'single-digit opening,' and the collections will be impacted due to RRR. Even Ramesh Bala said that John's film will have a tough journey at the box office, and the film will have to face the heat of SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster.

It seems bad news for John and team Attack. Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial Attack Part 1 stars John, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in primary roles