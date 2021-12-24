Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

‘Atrangi Re’ Twitter review: Fans call Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar’s love triangle a ‘masterpiece’

The Twitterati appreciated ‘Atrangi Re’ and expressed their admiration for the performances in various tweets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2021, 03:29 PM IST

‘Atrangi Re’ Twitter review: Fans call Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar’s love triangle a ‘masterpiece’

The film 'Atrangi Re,' which revolves around Vishnu (Dhanush) being kidnapped by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), receives a fantastic Twitter response.

 

Dhanush's spectacular performance has captured millions of hearts. Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's performances in the film were also praised by netizens. The love triangle story has captivated both critics and audiences. The Twitterati appreciated ‘Atrangi Re’ and expressed their admiration for the performances in various tweets.

 

Take a look at some reactions here-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About ‘Atrangi Re’

Vishnu (Dhanush) was abducted by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a tenacious young girl. Her family forbids the two from marrying. They soon discover that neither of them wants to marry, and they decide to split up once they arrive in Delhi. She says that she is dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught each time by her family.

 

For the unversed, ‘Atrangi Re’, a Disney+Hotstar film starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar, was released on December 24.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.