‘Atrangi Re’ Twitter review: Fans call Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar’s love triangle a ‘masterpiece’

The film 'Atrangi Re,' which revolves around Vishnu (Dhanush) being kidnapped by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), receives a fantastic Twitter response.

Dhanush's spectacular performance has captured millions of hearts. Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's performances in the film were also praised by netizens. The love triangle story has captivated both critics and audiences. The Twitterati appreciated ‘Atrangi Re’ and expressed their admiration for the performances in various tweets.

Take a look at some reactions here-

What a movie @dhanushkraja, Sarah Ali Khan and @akshaykumar! Perfect Christmas Eve! The movie not only laid the emphasis on love but also on the mental health issues and tackling them. Dhanush is just phenomenal. Perfect execution of role and very few can pull it off #AtrangiRe — Varun K.R Aithal (@AithalVarunkr) December 24, 2021

Done with Atrangire

A good Love story @dhanushkraja

Sir done well @SaraAliKhan, @akshaykumar both of them done their best @arrahman

Sir Background score sir you always gives the Good background score

My Rating : 3.8/5 #AtrangiRe #DisneyPlus #Dhanush — Abishek ( Vaccinated) (@Abishek37903715) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiRe is best love story film . Best acting performance by @SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja and @akshaykumar this

Two legend make the movie so real. I can't express my feelings. But go and watch the movie #AtrangiRe . — Biswa Bhusan (@BiswaBh95746766) December 24, 2021

#Dhanush is literally giving his best from person who had been trapped to loved girl and handling her after known she was suffering from mental problem



Best scene of Dhanush - when he broke beer bottle #Atrangire #AtrangiReNowStreaming pic.twitter.com/NzJVz5VelZ — Akkian_Addu(Adesh) (@Akkian_x) December 24, 2021

About ‘Atrangi Re’



Vishnu (Dhanush) was abducted by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a tenacious young girl. Her family forbids the two from marrying. They soon discover that neither of them wants to marry, and they decide to split up once they arrive in Delhi. She says that she is dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught each time by her family.

For the unversed, ‘Atrangi Re’, a Disney+Hotstar film starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar, was released on December 24.