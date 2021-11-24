‘Atrangi Re’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan’s unusual story is not just a love triangle

The trailer of the film ‘Atrangi Re’, which features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead roles, has been released on Wednesday. The trailer managed to grab everyone’s attention as Sara’s character in the film pursues two love interests.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar himself shared the trailer on Instagram. Dropping the video, he wrote, “t's time to feel the madness of this love story. #AtrangiRe Trailer out.” All three characters in the film look impressive. In the movie, Sara will be seen portraying Rink who is confused between her reality today, and her past. She is in love with two people at the same time. Akshay Kumar had earlier dropped the poster of the movie on his social media account.

Watch trailer:

While speaking to Indian Express, Sara had stated “Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today, even then he is such a humble and fun-loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. I am so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Dhanush is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated.”