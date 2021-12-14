Sara Ali Khan drops major fitness goals in latest workout video - WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most glamorous actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her fat loss journey has been highly appreciated and much talked about. She keeps sharing her workout videos on social media giving fitness inspiration to her fans and followers.



On Monday, she took to her Instagram account and shared her latest workout video. In the initial few seconds, the 'Kedarnath' actor said that she had initially decided to ditch her gym routine on Monday as she was feeling exhausted when she woke up in the morning, but then decided to push herself in order to feel better 'mentally, physically, hormonally' . She said, "Hello, everyone. So, today, I woke up and I wasn’t gonna come to the gym because I was feeling tired, lazy, not very motivated, also bloated, because I just got my period. But then, I decided that I should push myself, go to the gym, and do workouts, that I can feel better about myself – mentally, physically, hormonally, and in every way. I am proud.”



In the video, Sara can be seen doing a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) routine with her trainer. It included cycling, elevated side jumps, crunches, dumbbell training, burpees, planks, abs training, and more.

Sara captioned her video in her signature style of a poem as he wrote, "Puffy and Bloated or Gym Devoted? Clearly for the former Sara voted. Cycled, jumped fully exploded. So wanted to share, so her effort could be noted. Thank you Darshaks"

It can be said that the actress' dedication towards fitness is unmatchable as she said, "One hour is nothing" when her trainer pointed out that she has been working out since last sixty minutes.

On the work-front, Sara Ali Khan's next 'Atrangi Re' will be streaming on an OTT giant from December 24. She is paired opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film.