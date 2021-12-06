‘Atrangi Re’ song ‘Ret Zara Si’: Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush take you on a romantic journey

'Atrangi Re,' starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, is a highly anticipated film. The movie's first song, 'Chaka Chak,' went viral in no time.

'Ret Zara Si,' a new romantic song from the movie, has been released and it is unmissable.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen looking heartbroken when she gets married to Dhanush in the song's rollester of emotions. However, later in the film, a scene depicts the two becoming close as they begin to develop love for each other. Sara is also seen jumping on Akshay Kumar, who is believed to play her boyfriend in the film.

Here is the song:

About ‘Chaka Chak’:

Sara Ali Khan's vibrant expressions and energetic dance skills make the music video an absolute delight to see. Sara was seen running towards Akshay Kumar at the end of the music video trailer and climbing on top of him to hug him.

About ‘Atrangi Re’:

Vishnu (Dhanush) was abducted by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a tenacious young girl. Her family forbids the two from marrying. They soon discover that neither of them wants to marry, and they decide to split up once they arrive in Delhi. She says that she is dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught each time by her family.