‘Atrangi Re’ song ‘Chaka Chak’: Sara Ali Khan dances at her hubby Dhanush’s engagement

The first song from Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, 'Chaka Chak,' has finally been released on YouTube and is rapidly gaining popularity. Shreya Ghoshal sings the song, which includes Sara Ali Khan in a red-green saree dancing to the catchy beats.

Sara appeared to be dancing on Dhanush's engagement in the song's brief video. While Sara appeared ecstatic at the ceremony, Dhanush's avatar wore a more serious look.

Take a look at ‘Chaka Chak’ song here-

Sara Ali Khan's vibrant expressions and energetic dance skills make the music video an absolute delight to see. Sara was seen running towards Akshay Kumar at the end of the music video trailer and climbing on top of him to hug him.

The trailer for 'Atrangi Re' had previously been released, leaving fans guessing about what to expect from the film.

Vishnu (Dhanush) was abducted by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a tenacious young girl. Her family forbids the two from marrying. They soon discover that neither of them wants to marry, and they decide to split up once they arrive in Delhi. She says that she is dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught each time by her family.