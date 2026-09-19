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'Please go ahead and do that film': Atlee reveals how CM Vijay urged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan

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'Please go ahead and do that film': Atlee reveals how CM Vijay urged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan

Atlee recalled how Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay encouraged him to take up Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, assuring him the film would change his career. Atlee said Vijay's advice proved right, with Jawan becoming a major turning point and one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

'Please go ahead and do that film': Atlee reveals how CM Vijay urged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan
Vijay, Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan
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Filmmaker Atlee has revealed how Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay encouraged him to take up Jawan when Shah Rukh Khan approached him for the film. Atlee and Vijay had previously collaborated on three consecutive successful films - Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019). Speaking at the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa in Chennai on Friday, Atlee recalled how Vijay urged him to seize the opportunity, assuring him that working with Shah Rukh Khan would change the course of his career. Looking back, Atlee said that is exactly what happened, with Jawan becoming a major turning point in his journey as a filmmaker.

How Vijay conviced Atlee for Jawan

Atlee remembered the time when Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Jawan and admitted that he had concerns about making a Hindi film with one of the country's biggest superstars. However, Vijay encouraged him to put those doubts aside and take the leap. "When Shah Rukh sir came to my office, we had a meeting. He (Vijay) told me, look, I don't care what you do or how you handle it, just stop hovering around me. Please go ahead and do that film; it will change the course of your career. My life changed, and I am thankful to Vijay anna. The shirt, pants, and watch I wear today I earned through hard work. But I also think it’s because of my anna, Thalapathy Vijay. Without him, there’s absolutely no chance," said Atlee.

Jawan box office

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 300 crore, Jawan earned Rs 640 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1,160 crore worldwide. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer broke multiple box-office records and went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film ever, behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Dhurandhar.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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