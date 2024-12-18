Atlee reacted to his upcoming production Baby John facing competition with box office juggernaut, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Filmmaker Atlee opens up about his upcoming production Baby John facing competition with Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun's latest movie has become a box office juggernaut, earning over Rs 1400 crores worldwide. The movie was released in December 5, and it continues to RULE among the moviegoers.

Atlee's production, Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John is all set to end 2024 with a bang, but the movie will face stiff competition from Pushpa 2. Is Atlee prepared for it? What is his view on the so-called 'clash'. Recently team Baby John did a press meet in Mumbai, and there Atlee interacted with journalists, answering their queries. Speaking about the co-existence of both masala entertainers, Atlee says, "See it is an eco-system. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We are coming in (Pushpa's) the fourth week. Don't call it a clash. A clash is where we are head-on with the other film. You take my screen, I'll take yours (laughs). They also know that we're coming on Christmas, and we were also aware that they shifted from August to December. We are really good friends, and we know how to handle this. I want Pushpa 2 to do great, I want Baby John to do great."

Atlee further adds that Allu Arjun recently spoke to him, "He congratulated about the film, and spoke to Varun. So I think the eco-system has a great friendship and love." After working with Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and then collaborating with Salman Khan, Atlee adds that he wants to work with every superstar of the country, and these big projects are not pressuring him, as he loves his job.

About Baby John

Theri director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have co-produced Baby John under their banner A For Apple Studios. Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studio and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios are the other two production houses backing the film. Kalees has directed the upcoming Hindi actioner. Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. The movie is set to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas.

