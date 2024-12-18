Salman Khan will also be seen in an action-packed cameo in Atlee's next production Baby John. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Baby John releases on Christmas 2024.

Atlee is looking forward to his upcoming production Baby John, which is headlined by Varun Dhawan. The Tamil filmmaker made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Jawan last year. While promoting Baby John, Atlee has subtly confirmed that his next directorial will star Salman Khan and even called it "the proudest film" of India.

Sharing details about his next film, Atlee told Pinkvilla, "A6 is something that consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script and we are in the prep stage. Soon, a bang-on announcement will happen with God's blessing." Atlee has previously directed five films and hence, his next film is being called A6.

When asked if A6 is headlined by Salman Khan, Atlee have a subtle confirmation and added, "Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that’s true). But you are going to really get surprised. And am not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings, just pray for us. The casting is on the edge and it’s going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best, best, best announcement coming soon to you all."

Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen in an action-packed cameo in Baby John. Also featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies and Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist, the action-packed entertainer is slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. Baby John is directed by Kalees.

