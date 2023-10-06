Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

When Atlee was asked if he is anti-establishment, the filmmaker said, "I am a layman, I am also a part of this society. It is my voice, it is the audience's voice, and it is a common Indian's voice."

Shah Rukh Khan'a latest actioner Jawan has gone on to create several records at the box office and is still running successfully at the theatres across the nation. As is with his previous films such as Mersal and Bgil, Atlee has peppered Jawan too with his politics with several issues being raised such as farmers suicide and deplorable health infrastructure among others.

During the film's climax, Shah Rukh's younger character Azad has a monologue talking about how we must question our government on significant issues and not waste our valuable vote. This monologue went viral on social media, and was also used by the two main national parties, BJP and Congress to target each other.

The filmmaker was asked his reaction to the same at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai on Thursday. Atlee said that he has always given such political messages in his films and wants people to connect with the Jawan monologue even after 100 years.

"I am also part of press, I am also part of media. I should make entertaining films with responsibility. Without the message also, I can still enertain audiences n my film but then, I feel that I am not doing my job. i always feel very responsible and I want to know the society's emotion. So I don't point out anyone, I just get the real emotions, what are the issues going around and as a writer or a director, what we can do about it", Atlee said explaining why he chooses to add poltical messaging in his films.

When he was further asked if he is anti-establishment, Atlee denied and said that he is only talking about his emotions. "I am a layman, I am also a part of this society. It is my voice, it is the audience's voice, and it is a common Indian's voice, if you can take it that way", he stated.

Atlee was next told about that how politcians are 'using' Jawan with Congress leaders saying that Jawan is against Modi government and BJP leaders saying that this is how Congress ran the country. Reacting to the same, the filmmaker said, "Basically, you have to be very responsible as a citizen. I am not specifying anything but I am just talking about the real emotions of the people. You should know what is a value of vote, how to vote, on what basis you should vote. After 100 years also, this monologue should connect the audience in a right way. If a coach teaches a student how to bowl, it's not for the next match, it's for the lifetime. I say a message for a lifetime, my film should stand for 100 years."



