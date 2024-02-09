Atif Aslam says singers today depend on auto tune for overnight success: 'Ab logon ko...'

Atif Aslam reacted to the overdependence on auto tuners and said that nowadays singers want overnight success without working hard on their craft.

Famous Pakistani singer Atif Aslam opened up about the dependency of auto-tuners in the music industry, and how singers are now using the tool to gain overnight success. In an upcoming interview with Sufiscore, Atif admitted that the auto-tuner has been in existence for many years, and now singers are dependent on it to gain quick success, and they don't want to work hard on their craft.

Atif said, "Aisa nahi hai ki jo auto-tuner humare zamane mein nahi tha. Humare zamane mein bhi tha. Ab sahara hai woh, overnight success ke liye. Toh ab logo ko mashoor hona hai. Ab logon ko mehnat nahi karni hai. Ab logo ko zyada der ke liye uss pedestal pe rehna nahi hai. Unki khawaish hai, lekin unko yeh nahi maloom ki agar mehnat nahi hai, toh yeh bada short-lived hai. Thodi der ki jo shaurat hai, woh zyada der nahi chalti. (Auto-tuner was there even during our time. But today it has become a big support in gaining overnight success. Today, singers want to be famous and they don't want to work hard. They aspire fame, but they don't know that if they don't work harder for it, this short-lived phase of success will go away)."

Atif further added that auto-tuner isn't a formula that guarantees success, "Yeh (auto-tuner) bhi koi formula nahi hai. Kyuki agar formula hota toh aaj insaan ke pass shaurat hoti. Aur yeh bhi koi iss baat ki haqeqat nahi hai ya iss baat main koi sachaai nahi hai ki wohi famous ho sakta hai, nahi toh koi aur nahi ho sakta (This isn't a formula. If it was then everyone would have been famous)." Pointing up towards the almighty, he continued, "Woh jisse chahta hai izzat deta hai."

Atif Aslam is widely popular in Bollywood as well, but due to the shadow ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, Atif and other Pakistani artistes are banned from working in Bollywood or any language of the Indian film industry. If reports are Atif will make a comeback in Bollywood soon. As Indiatimes reported, Atif is making a highly anticipated comeback after nearly 7 years. The talented artist has collaborated with the upcoming film Love Story of 90s (LSO90's), directed by Amit Kasaria, featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai, in the lead roles.