Athiya Shetty wishes boyfriend KL Rahul on birthday with adorable photos

Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty used black-and-white images of herself and her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, to wish him a happy birthday. The couple has been dating for quite some time, however they have never spoken about it publicly.



Athiya captioned her post, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday.”



The couple walks hand-in-hand through a forest and then snuggles up in a bus in a sequence of images she shared. Fans and celebrities alike reacted positively to the photographs.





Speaking to Gaurav Kapoor in an interview, Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father has strong opinions regarding cricket, according to KL. “No, I don't think so. And he's not just a fan. He understands the game really well, he's borderline obsessed. We do have some conversations and arguments. He talks sense every time because he understands the game. ‘You’re not fit enough, you're getting injured, you're not eating healthy.”



He added that, “He's all about the healthy lifestyle and training. If you look at 60, he is as fit as anybody else. If he can do it at 60, I don't see why I can't do it.” He even spoke about the Shetty family as a whole and how their bond is something he appreciates. "Like they say, you attract the right people around you and somehow I have. I like what is going on in my life. It's very simple, exactly what I want.”

For the uninitiated, Athiya and Rahul had been dating for a long time. After keeping their romance off of social media for a while, they've started uploading romantic photographs with one other. She usually travels with him on cricket tours.