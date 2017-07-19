Athiya Shetty takes credit for her dad Suniel Shetty doing A Gentleman!

Headlines

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Watch: Fans ask 'How is Mahi Bhai'? Wife Sakshi gives major update on CSK captain's recovery

Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Chemical Peels: How effective is it for the skin?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Foods to boost happy hormones naturally

AI imagines Indian comedy stars as Ken from Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s Barbie

8 foods to lower uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Athiya Shetty takes credit for her dad Suniel Shetty doing A Gentleman!

This will also mark the return of the actor to films after three years

article-main
Latest News

Chaya Unnikrishnan

Updated: Jul 19, 2017, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After hosting the TV show India’s Asli Champion, Suniel Shetty will next be seen on the big screen in A Gentleman, that has him playing an antagonist. This will also mark the return of the actor to films after three years. Suniel had taken a break from films to focus on leading the Celebrity Cricket League, maintaining his restaurants and launching his daughter Athiya in films. Interestingly, it is Athiya who persuaded her father to make a comeback! She says, “I will take the credit for my father doing A Gentleman. I was missing seeing him on screen. Raj and DK are good directors and when they approached my dad, I wanted him to work with them.” Ask her which among her father’s films is her favourite and she says Hera Pheri, “I remember being on the sets and laughing during the shoot.” Among her dad’s songs she loves grooving to Hai Hukku and Sheher Ki Ladki. “Recently, I went on a TV show to promote Mubarakan. Raveena (Tandon) was one of the judges on that show and both of us danced to Sheher Ki Ladki. She told me ‘You were a baby when I shot for this song’! I was three-four years old then. It was great to shake a leg with Raveena on that song, now,” smiles Athiya.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE