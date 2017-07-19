Athiya Shetty takes credit for her dad Suniel Shetty doing A Gentleman!

This will also mark the return of the actor to films after three years

After hosting the TV show India’s Asli Champion, Suniel Shetty will next be seen on the big screen in A Gentleman, that has him playing an antagonist. This will also mark the return of the actor to films after three years. Suniel had taken a break from films to focus on leading the Celebrity Cricket League, maintaining his restaurants and launching his daughter Athiya in films. Interestingly, it is Athiya who persuaded her father to make a comeback! She says, “I will take the credit for my father doing A Gentleman. I was missing seeing him on screen. Raj and DK are good directors and when they approached my dad, I wanted him to work with them.” Ask her which among her father’s films is her favourite and she says Hera Pheri, “I remember being on the sets and laughing during the shoot.” Among her dad’s songs she loves grooving to Hai Hukku and Sheher Ki Ladki. “Recently, I went on a TV show to promote Mubarakan. Raveena (Tandon) was one of the judges on that show and both of us danced to Sheher Ki Ladki. She told me ‘You were a baby when I shot for this song’! I was three-four years old then. It was great to shake a leg with Raveena on that song, now,” smiles Athiya.