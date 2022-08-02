Athiya Shetty steals boyfriend KL Rahul's hat, cricketer's adorable reaction wins the internet

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul/Instagram

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have never been secretive about their relationship as the couple keep sharing their romantic pictures on their social media accounts. On Tuesday, August 2, Athiya took to her Instagram account and shared a cute photo wearing a hat.

Reacting to the picture, KL Rahul's adorable comment wins the hearts of the netizens as he called her 'Cutest hat chor' in the comments section and added a red heart emoji. Even Athiya's father Suniel Shetty reacted to her photo and dropped ten red hearts emojis.

Sanjana Sanghi, who was last seen in the actioner Rashta Kavach Om with Aditya Roy Kapur, also took to the comments section and wrote, "That too cute." Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also has a cute reaction as she called Athiya 'Cutie patootie' in the comments section.

Last month, there were rumours Athiya and Rahul will be getting married in the next three months. An Indian Today report quoted a source close to the family as saying that the families of the star couple recently met and grand preparations for their nuptials are underway.

Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi, had a hilarious reaction to these rumours as she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol." Even her father Suniel had responded to these rumours as he told Radio Mirchi, "No, nothing has been planned yet!"



READ | Ahan Shetty reacts to sister Athiya Shetty's rumoured wedding with KL Rahul

Meanwhile, KL Rahul recently tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the ongoing Indian cricket team's tour to West Indies. On July 30, the cricketer issued an update regarding his health and fitness in which he stated that his aim is to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as soon as he can.