Athiya Shetty shares romantic photo with boyfriend KL Rahul, calls him 'favourite one'

Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty has shared a fantastic photo with her beau KL Rahul. The couple can be seen smiling broadly for the camera in a polaroid photo that she uploaded on Wednesday.

Rahul was wearing a white T-shirt and Athiya was wearing a green shirt in the picture. Both appeared to be seated on a couch, their heads resting on one another. She shared the image and wrote, 'Favorite one.' She added a monkey emoji to the caption too.

When the Indian cricketer wished Athiya on her birthday with a social media post that included both of them, Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official. Rahul even made it to the movie Tadap's premiere featuring Ahan Shetty, Athiya's brother. Rahul recently underwent surgery, so the couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany.

Check out the post here:



Suniel Shetty had opened up on the reports stating that his daughter Athiya Shetty will get married to her long-time beau skipper and vice-captain of Indian national cricket KL Rahul.

Earlier, as per the reports of India Today, Athiya and KL Rahul were all set to marry in the next three months. A source close to the family was quoted telling the publication that the families of the star couple recently met and grand preparations for their nuptials are underway. The families of the two stars met at KL Rahul and Athiya's home where they will be moving in together post-marriage.

The online portal quoted a source that stated, "Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself."

Reacting to the same reports, Athiya took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol."