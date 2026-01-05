Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Three former employees from Hari Media Network have executed a fraud of Rs 1.41 crore, by presenting fake invoices, forging the signature of Athiya Shetty, and creating a fake email ID of Arshad Warsi.

Actors Athiya Shetty and Arshad Warsi have been misused in a multi-crore fraud. As per the media reports, the Amboli police have booked three individuals for allegedly stealing Rs 1.41 crore from Hari Media Network Private Limited by a series of fake projects and forged documents. The accused are Yash Nagarkoti, CEO of Hooray Movies, Rishbh Sureka, a former senior manager–client servicing (influencer marketing), and Ashay Shastri.

What's the case?

To execute this fraud, Sureka is accused of forging actress Athiya Shetty’s signature and creating a fake email ID in the name of actor Arshad Warsi. Hari Media Network, an agency providing advertising and marketing services, has its head office in Haryana and a branch in Andheri West, Mumbai. Sureka joined the agency in July 2023 and was authorised to handle influencer branding, project coordination, and communications with the finance team and CEO.

Interest-free loans, fake invoices

Soon after joining, Sureka got an interest-free loan of Rs 15 lakh for his mother’s medical treatment from the company. The fraud was exposed through multiple fake invoices. In August 2024, Sureka also claimed a Havells project deal with actress Dia Mirza required Rs 31 lakh for Hooray Movies, which was approved. Reportedly, Surekha allegedly told Nagarkoti the payment would be Rs 62 lakh.

After completion, Nagarkoti demanded the extra amount, withheld the video, citing a forged email from Sureka. To release the video, the company paid an additional Rs 19 lakh. Initial investigation revealed Sureka, Nagarkoti, and Shastri conspired to submit forged bills using brand names like Havells, Mahindra Lifespaces, Realme Number Series, and Birla Estates. The fake claims totalled over Rs 52 lakh, transferred to Sureka’s personal account.

How did the accused scam Athiya Shetty?

In January 2024, Sureka approached talent management company Matrix Entertainment by misusing the company’s email to secure a Rs 40 lakh advertisement with Khanna Jewellers. Surekha allegedly forged Shetty’s signature on a fake agreement, and reportedly collected Rs 15 lakh from the jeweller, but did not pass it to Matrix. As the Free Press Journal reported, Surekha also created a fake Zomato invoice involving Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.