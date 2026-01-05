FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?

BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...

2026 Critics Choice Awards: Timothee Chalamet bags best actor, dedicates award to this special person, she is...: ‘I couldn't do this...'

BIG move by Ratan Tata's company: Air India eyeing to replace CEO Campbell Wilson due to...; Here's why

Bangladesh takes BIG action after KKR drops Mustafizur Rahman, orders indefinite ban on...

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio as Best Actor, One Battle After Another wins 3 awards, winners' list OUT

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Three former employees from Hari Media Network have executed a fraud of Rs 1.41 crore, by presenting fake invoices, forging the signature of Athiya Shetty, and creating a fake email ID of Arshad Warsi.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Athiya Shetty, Arshad Warsi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actors Athiya Shetty and Arshad Warsi have been misused in a multi-crore fraud. As per the media reports, the Amboli police have booked three individuals for allegedly stealing Rs 1.41 crore from Hari Media Network Private Limited by a series of fake projects and forged documents. The accused are Yash Nagarkoti, CEO of Hooray Movies, Rishbh Sureka, a former senior manager–client servicing (influencer marketing), and Ashay Shastri.

What's the case? 

To execute this fraud, Sureka is accused of forging actress Athiya Shetty’s signature and creating a fake email ID in the name of actor Arshad Warsi. Hari Media Network, an agency providing advertising and marketing services, has its head office in Haryana and a branch in Andheri West, Mumbai. Sureka joined the agency in July 2023 and was authorised to handle influencer branding, project coordination, and communications with the finance team and CEO.

Interest-free loans, fake invoices

Soon after joining, Sureka got an interest-free loan of Rs 15 lakh for his mother’s medical treatment from the company. The fraud was exposed through multiple fake invoices. In August 2024, Sureka also claimed a Havells project deal with actress Dia Mirza required Rs 31 lakh for Hooray Movies, which was approved. Reportedly, Surekha allegedly told Nagarkoti the payment would be Rs 62 lakh.

After completion, Nagarkoti demanded the extra amount, withheld the video, citing a forged email from Sureka. To release the video, the company paid an additional Rs 19 lakh. Initial investigation revealed Sureka, Nagarkoti, and Shastri conspired to submit forged bills using brand names like Havells, Mahindra Lifespaces, Realme Number Series, and Birla Estates. The fake claims totalled over Rs 52 lakh, transferred to Sureka’s personal account. 

How did the accused scam Athiya Shetty? 

In January 2024, Sureka approached talent management company Matrix Entertainment by misusing the company’s email to secure a Rs 40 lakh advertisement with Khanna Jewellers. Surekha allegedly forged Shetty’s signature on a fake agreement, and reportedly collected Rs 15 lakh from the jeweller, but did not pass it to Matrix. As the Free Press Journal reported, Surekha also created a fake Zomato invoice involving Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement